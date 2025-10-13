People of Sikkim can now reach out to govt directly as Tamang launches 'Connect to CM'

Gangtok, Oct 13 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday launched the 'Connect to CM' initiative, through which people can raise their concerns with the government.

Addressing a function at Samman Bhawan on the occasion, Tamang said it is aimed at ensuring timely, efficient, and effective public service.

He said the platform will bridge the gap between the government and the public, and usher in a new era of transparency and direct engagement, enabling citizens to raise concerns, access essential services, and communicate directly with the Chief Minister's Office.

"This initiative is in line with the government's vision to reach the last person. Our focus must be to truly connect the unconnected," he said.

People can reach out to the government via 80016-81188 and 93327-81188, between 10.30 am and 4 pm, every day, including government holidays, officials said.

Tamang also launched the 'Chief Minister's Schemes Integrated Management System', a digital framework for the effective monitoring and implementation of all schemes under the CMO. PTI KDK SOM