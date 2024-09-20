People of UP will overthrow BJP in 2027 elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed the voters of Uttar Pradesh will throw the BJP out of power in the 2027 assembly elections.

The Kannauj MP during a visit here alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has ruined all facilities in the region and people are being "falsely" charged with cases.

"In the 2027 elections, the public will uproot the BJP. The party is set for a wipeout in the state," he asserted.

Questioning police encounters, Yadav remarked that the targets often suffer gunshot wounds in their legs, dubbing such incidents as "half encounters" and claiming they are "mostly fake".

On women's safety, he pointed to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), highlighting that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of unsafe women.

"Have encounters made our mothers and sisters safer," he asked.

Regarding the FIR against SP's Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg, Yadav claimed that the government's intentions are not clear, alleging that only Yadavs and Muslims are being targeted after the election loss.

He emphasised that Beg is an SP member and Muslim, which he believes is the reason for the action against him.

On 'One Nation, One Election,' Yadav said that the BJP wants to implement this scheme to secure a "single donation", suggesting that it is a major conspiracy.

"They even want to outsource the Election Commission," he added.

When asked about saints and sages, Yadav said he has never commented on any religious figures and clarified that his remarks were aimed at the chief minister.

Yadav visited the family of four children who drowned in a pond in Samdhan, Kannauj district. He later met victims from the region affected by high-tension wires in the past two days and promised financial assistance from the party.