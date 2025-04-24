People of valley committed to upholding their age-old traditions of hospitality: Kashmir trade body

Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) -- an apex trade body -- on Thursday said the people of the valley are committed to upholding their age-old traditions of hospitality and ensuring the safety of the guests.

Addressing a press conference here, KCCI president Javed Ahmad Tenga said the people of Kashmir have denounced the Pahalgam attack in the strongest possible terms as such incidents have no place in the society.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Kashmir for observing a complete shutdown on Wednesday in protest against the attack on innocent civilians in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

"The people of Kashmir denounce this violence in the strongest possible terms. Such acts have no place in our society, in our culture, or in our values. Kashmir has always been known for its hospitality," he said.

The KCCI president said the shutdown, which the trade body had also supported, on Wednesday across the valley was not merely a protest, it was a message that the business community and the people of Kashmir stand united against killings of innocent people and violence in all its forms.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Their loss is immeasurable, and we share their grief," he said.

He said the KCCI recognises that its responsibility does not end with calling for a shutdown.

We would like to emphatically reiterate that for the KCCI, human lives matter much more than any business considerations, he said and added, "Our primary concern is and always will be the sanctity of human life and the peace and security of people in Kashmir." PTI SSB MNK MNK