People of various states joining Shiv Sena reflects resonance of Bal Thackeray's ideology: Shinde

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) People from states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are joining the Shiv Sena and this reflects the resonance of Bal Thackeray's ideology, party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

A large number of people joined the party at an event held at Anand Ashram, the headquarters of the Shiv Sena in Thane.

"The appeal of the Shiv Sena is growing beyond Maharashtra. Activists from states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and districts such as Niphad, Peth, Dindori-Nashik, Kalyan, Mumbai, and Nagpur are joining the party. This reflects the resonance of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," Shinde told reporters.

"The Shiv Sena's mission to spread and uphold Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts is drawing people from across the nation. It is also due to the party's people-centric and welfare-driven governance over the last two and a half years (under his leadership)," he added.

Responding to a query, he said the Shiv Sena is fully supporting BJP candidates in Delhi to prevent the division of Hindutva votes. "Our activists are actively working to ensure the success of the NDA," he added.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are going to be held on February 5, while results will be declared on February 8.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has been making all-out efforts to dethrone the AAP, which has been ruling since 2015.

"Shiv Sena is not a party of 'Malik' (masters) and 'Naukar' (servants). It is a party dedicated to the welfare of the common man," he asserted. PTI COR BNM