People of Vindh lucky as Ram spent time here during exile: MP CM

Rewa, Jan 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the people of Vindh in the state were lucky as Lord Ram chose to spend a considerable time during his 14-year exile in the region.

Advertisment

As per legend, Lord Ram spent more than 11 years in Chitrakoot, which is part of modern day Satna district in Vindh region.

"People of Vindh are lucky as Lord Ram chose to spend time here during his exile," Yadav said while addressing a gathering during which he laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 350 crore.

He also led a road show from Vivekanand Park to Swagat Bhavan.

Advertisment

The BJP won 24 seats in the Vindh region in the Assembly polls that took place on November 17, results of which were declared on December 3.

The Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and this was causing "stomach ache" to the Congress, which was now raising questions about the Ram idol, he claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav asked people to take pledge to make Narendra Modi prime minister for a third time. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM