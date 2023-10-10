People pay last repects to Cardinal Telesphore P Toppo

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) People from all walks of life paid their last respects to Emeritus Cardinal Telesphore Placidus Toppo, India's first tribal cardinal at St Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday after his mortal remains were brought in a convoy from Mandar near here.

Advertisment

Cardinal Toppo, 84, died at a hospital at Mandar on October 4 after prolonged illness.

People formed a human chain to pay their last respects to the late cardinal along the about 30 km distance and showered flowers on the hearse.

The Cathedral will remain open till 8 pm on Tuesday and open on 6 am till 12 pm on Wednesday to allow people have a last glimpse of the Cardinal and pay their respects.

Advertisment

Cardinal Toppo will be laid to rest at the 113-year-old Cathedral here on Wednesday with full state honors. He will be buried under the statue Mother Teresa in the afternoon.

The Ranchi archdiocese said a big mass would be held at the Loyala Grounds at 1 pm.

Bishop Theodore Mashcrenas said the mass is likely to be attended by over 30 bishops, 400 priests and thousands of sisters besides the people.

Advertisment

Cardinal Toppo was the first tribal cardinal who voted in the election held for chosing two popes - Pope Benedict and Pope Francis.

Born at Jhargaon, a small remote village in Gumla district of Jharkhand, he had been the Archbishop of Ranchi for 35 years (1985-2018) and prior to it the Bishop of Dumka (1978-1984.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the cardinal's death. PTI NAM KK NAM KK