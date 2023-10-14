People pay obeisance to forefathers on Mahalaya

Kolkata: Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya across West Bengal on Saturday, marking the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away.

The day started with people paying obeisance to their forefathers on the banks of Hooghly and other rivers and water bodies across the state.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people.

"On this revered day of Mahalaya, we pray Maa Durga blesses everyone’s lives with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. May this special occasion be a beacon of courage, harmony and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!" he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Shubho Mahalaya! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

The early morning rendition of Mahishasur Mardini -- a collection of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga -- was aired on the All India Radio (AIR).

Mahishasur Mardini was first broadcast as a live programme on AIR in the early 1930s. Since then it has become a Mahalaya morning 'ritual'.

River traffic police kept a strict vigil along various ghats of Hooghly to prevent any untoward incident. Adequate security measures have been taken at the 18 ghats in Kolkata where devotees are offering 'tarpan', officials said.

The Congress also extended greetings on the occasion of Mahalaya.

"May Goddess Durga bless you all with peace and prosperity, and may her divine presence bring harmony and love into our lives," it posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led a religious procession in his hometown Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district in the morning. It began at the Bhabatarini Temple and culminated at Ramakrishna Mission.

Taking to the microblogging site, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all. May this day usher in hope, strength, and harmony. As we prepare for Durga Pujo, let us come together in the spirit of unity and celebration." With the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya, elders of the family paid homage to their ancestors by performing tarpan, a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors' souls.

Vehicular movements on the roads around the ghats have also been restricted, police said.

Similar scenes were seen in the other districts with lakhs of people gathering on the banks of rivers and ponds to pay obeisance to their forefathers.

On Mahalaya, the sculptors usually draw the eyes of Devi Durga, a ritual known as 'Chokhhu Daan'.

Durga Puja will begin on October 20, which is Sashti, and conclude on October 24, Dashomi. However, some community puja pandals in Kolkata have already been inaugurated over the last couple of days, with people queueing up for the first glimpse of the artworks.