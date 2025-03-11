People playing politics on language; lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal takes jibe at DMK

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Amid ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the alleged "Hindi imposition", Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took a swipe at the state's ruling DMK, alleging some people are doing politics even on language and trying to divide the nation.

His remarks in the Lok Sabha came soon after IUML MP from Kerala Abdussamad Samadani quoted Hindi couplets in his speech.

Appreciating Samadani and a few other members who speak good Hindi, Goyal said nobody will become big or small by speaking in Hindi.

"But it is unfortunate that some people are trying to divide the nation...politics is being done on languages also," the commerce and industry minister said, eliciting protests from some oppositon members.

Congress leader Kumari Selja, who was in the Chair, in a lighter vein mentioned that the minister can also speak in Tamil.

"Vanakkam... (in sometime) Lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu, we will also talk in Tamil...," Goyal said. Lotus is the symbol of BJP.

Participating in a discussion on the Manipur budget and supplementary demands for grants, CPI(M) member from Tamil Nadu S Ventakesan asserted that "India is not Hindia..." and added that people who do not understand about giving funds for education would not understand mother tongue.

DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre are at loggerheads over the former's stand on the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP). PTI RAM MNK MNK