People protest over ‘illegal operations’ in industrial unit in Meghalaya’s pollution-hit Byrnihat

Shillong, Feb 4 (PTI) Residents of Lower Balian in the pollution-hit Byrnihat area of Meghalaya on Wednesday protested outside an industrial unit, and locked its premises over alleged illegal operations and adding to pollution woes.

Byrnihat, located along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, in recent national air quality assessments, has been ranked as India's most polluted town, with PM2.5 levels far exceeding permissible limits, and industrial emissions cited as a key factor behind the deteriorating air quality.

The residents targeted a ferro alloy company’s premises, alleging that the unit has been operating illegally without valid documents while exposing the locality to severe air pollution and dust emissions.

Villagers, including youths, women and elderly residents, gathered at the factory site holding placards and raising slogans against what they described as unauthorised operations.

They alleged that the company has been functioning without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the village authority, particularly for the storage and handling of clinker.

The protesters demanded that the management produce all mandatory clearances and permissions obtained from government agencies and the village authority. They claimed that the company failed to produce the required documents when asked.

Residents further alleged that despite signage at the factory gate stating "Plant Closed", the company continues to transport and stockpile clinker, with a large number of trucks entering the premises daily.

They said this has resulted in heavy dust pollution, causing inconvenience and health concerns for people living in the area.

Assistant headman of village Dorbar (council), P Pohtam, said the decision to lock the factory was taken after the management failed to clarify the legality of its operations.

"The unit would remain shut until all required documents are produced and verified," the village Dorbar said.

Officials in Meghalaya have earlier maintained that while the state has initiated action against polluting units within its jurisdiction, it is awaiting steps from the Assam government against several highly polluting industries operating on the Assam side of Byrnihat, which continue to impact air quality across the border.

Attempts to contact company officials for comments were unsuccessful. PTI JOP NN