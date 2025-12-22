People put faith in PM's development vision, says Fadnavis on BJP's resounding win

Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) The results of local body polls have clearly shown that the BJP is the largest party in Maharashtra, with the people of the state putting complete trust in the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

In results declared on Sunday, the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could come up with a collective tally of 44.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

Addressing a press conference in Ramgiri where he congratulated newly-elected members and presidents of municipal councils, the CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party has razed the Opposition's fortress in Nagpur district.

"Sunday's results have clearly shown that the BJP is the biggest party in Maharashtra. More than 3000 BJP councillors got elected. The people of the state have shown trust in PM Modi's development vision," Fadnavis said.

"In Nagpur district, the BJP has made several councils Congress-free. The state government will bring huge developmental changes in the district," he said while urging party workers to not get arrogant due to the emphatic win.

The huge mandate for the Mahayuti must motivate every functionary to work more for the people of Maharashtra, he emphasised.

State revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule thanked the people of Nagpur district for trusting the "double engine" government of PM Modi and CM Fadnavis.

"CM Fadnavis gave Rs 6500 crore for various development projects in Nagpur district. A total of 317 councillors and 22 council presidents of the BJP got elected in Nagpur district. Party workers must prepare for the upcoming Nagpur municipal corporation elections and ensure huge victory," Bawankule said. PTI CLS BNM