People re-elected BJP after witnessing improved law and order situation: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the people of Uttar Pradesh re-elected the BJP in the state after witnessing the improved law and order situation.

Advertisment

"Their (people) decision to re-elect this government stems from witnessing the improved law and order situation, and security environment in the state," he said addressing the closing ceremony of the 67th All India Police Duty Meet here.

The chief minister said the robust law and order situation in the state has resulted in "receiving investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crores" in the Global Investors Summit 2023.

"Whereas before 2017, no one wanted to invest in the state," he added, as per a statement issued by the state government.

Advertisment

Adityanath mentioned that investment proposals of over Rs 10 lakh crore are going to be implemented through a Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19.

This will directly provide jobs to 35 lakh youths, demonstrating that when law and order is applied with determination, positive results follow, he said.

The chief minister earlier launched the souvenir of the meet. He also presented trophies to the winners of various competitions.

Advertisment

Adityanath further said that various police forces play a crucial role in creating a better environment for the country's internal security, law and order, and safety.

"Not only that, but the police force also has a vital role in determining public perception. They face significant challenges in creating this perception and have to work with a dual mindset," he added.

He emphasized that the police forces operate under a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social and anti-national elements while actively engaging in dialogue and delivering justice to the common man.

Advertisment

"This creates a new confidence in the minds of common people. It also reflects the sensitivity of the police force," Adityanath said.

"The event is being attended by officers and staff of various forces from across the country. They have their own experiences. Understanding and benefiting from these experiences is essential," he added.

The chief minister said that "we all have to prepare ourselves according to the changing nature of crime".

Advertisment

"When we share our best practices in front of the public, we get to know and learn a lot. Similarly, through such competitions and contests, one gets the opportunity to see and learn many things. This is the reason why various competitions have been organized in the state in the last few years," he added.

Adityanath further said that Prime Minister Modi often talks about smart policing, keeping in mind the challenges and future needs within the country.

"During this, he talks about the tough and sensitive police force. When the police force aligns with the system of smart policing, it can successfully tackle current challenges," he added.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar and DG RPF Manoj Yadav among others were present during the programme. PTI CDN AS AS