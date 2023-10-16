People ready to bring Congress back to power: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said people are ready to bring Congress back to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

He said people want good governance and it was delivered by the Congress government led by him despite challenges like Covid-19 pandemic and the alleged conspiracy to topple his government.

Targeting BJP leaders for the alleged conspiracy to dislodge his government (during the political crisis in 2020 following rebellion by Sachin Pilot), Gehlot said there is still anger among people, and they are ready to teach the BJP a lesson.

“The government gave guarantees, brought laws like the right to health and for gig workers welfare. Excellent decisions were taken in every field, be it education, health, water. Feedback from the ground is people want to repeat the government,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

Polling in all the 200 Assembly constituencies will be held on November 25, and counting of votes will take place on December 3.