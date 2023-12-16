People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees; they trust only guarantee that is Modi: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) People of the country have rejected the “seven” guarantees of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and shown that only one guarantee is enough, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, referring to BJP’s impressive victory in the recently held assembly polls.

He also said that the ruling ‘Maha Yuti’ of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will contest the next year’s polls together.

Fadnavis was addressing a meeting of office-bearers of Maharashtra BJP in Nagpur.

While there is enthusiasm among the party cadres after BJP’s impressive show in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh polls as they were seen by many as a prelude to next year’s Lok Sabha elections, every election has to be taken seriously, he said.

“I was confident that we would win. At the same time, I was sure that irrespective of the outcome, people had already decided in their hearts to give the country’s reins to Modi ji once again,” he said.

Today, the common man knows in his heart that only PM Modi can develop the country, he asserted.

Congress Rahul Gandhi had given “seven” guarantees ahead of the recently held assembly elections but people rejected those and showed that only one guarantee is enough, which is PM Modi, said Fadnavis.

The BJP is fortunate to have leaders whom the common man holds dear and considers as part of his family, he said. The party’s leadership is BJP’s biggest asset in its preparation for the coming Lok Sabha elections, said Fadnavis.

Informing the party workers about BJP’s ‘Mahavijay’ campaign, its battle for upcoming polls, he asked them not to become overconfident and drop their guard “leaving everything to Modi ji”.

The BJP leader said the opposition INDIA bloc doesn’t have an agenda and they have come together with just one aim of “dislodging Modi ji so that they can save their dynastic politics”.

Fadnavis said the ‘Maha Yuti’ will fight next year’s assembly and Lok Sabha polls together.

BJP workers should not worry about seat-sharing as the saffron party will get the number of seats that it is expecting, he said. Similarly, the ruling partners that will contest the seats, where BJP won’t put up its candidates, will be fighting only to “strengthen Modi ji”, he said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a blessing in disguise for the BJP, Fadnavis said, “One needs to be lucky to have an opposition leader like him…The Congress never adopted changes in the organiasation nor gave importance to its workers like the BJP does.” The deputy CM also said that NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray never cared for the Maratha reservation, an issue that has been brought to the forefront by activist Manoj Jarange, adding that the BJP’s commitment over the Maratha quota is firm. PTI CLS NR