New Delhi: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday claimed that a former union minister has "exposed" a scam related to power purchases in Bihar and said the people are rejecting the NDA in the ongoing elections in the state as they know that the system is being "remote controlled".

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that the Adani Group is receiving "red carpet treatment" in Bihar and asserted that corruption would be uncovered, with those responsible being held accountable.

However, there has been no reaction from the government, the BJP or the Adani Group so far.

"Mr RK Singh served as Union Power Minister from 2017 to 2024. He is now exposing a Rs. 60,000 crore scam being carried out because the PM has given red carpet treatment to Adani in Bihar. The proposal for Bihar to purchase power at an inflated price of Rs 6/unit is yet another example of a complete drain of wealth from the poor and middle classes into the coffers of Modi's cronies," Venugopal claimed in a post on X.

"The people are rejecting the NDA in these elections, because they know that the entire system being remotely controlled from PMO is nothing more than a loot machine for Adani and the like," he further alleged, adding that "This corruption will be exposed and those involved will be brought to book."

Venugopal's accusations come amid the Bihar elections, which are currently in full swing. The first phase took place on Thursday, while the second phase is scheduled for November 11.