People reporting tax evasion to be rewarded, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that people providing information on tax evasion by any individual or firm will be rewarded by the state government.

Advertisment

The identity and details of those sharing such information will be kept secret, he said, adding Rs 2 crore would be initially allocated to the Excise and Taxation Department to support the initiative.

Chairing a review meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department here, the chief minister directed officers to intensify efforts to combat drug peddling in the state.

He instructed officials to develop a dedicated portal for people to report drug peddling activities. Those providing such information will also be rewarded, with their identities kept confidential, Saini said.

Advertisment

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between the Excise and Taxation Department, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, and the police to curb drug smuggling effectively.

The chief minister also said that during enforcement actions by the excise and taxation department targeting tax evasion and illicit liquor, if any evidence of drug smuggling or related products is discovered, appropriate action should be taken against the accused. PTI SUN NSD NSD