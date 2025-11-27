People responsible for BJP's win, not CIA, Mossad: BJP rejects Cong's claim regarding 2014 polls

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday asserted that it is people of the country which helps it win elections, not the CIA or Mossad, as the ruling party hit out at the Congress rejecting its leader Kumar Ketkar's claim that the two foreign spy agencies plotted the Congress' defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra took a swipe at the Congress over Ketkar's remarks regarding the spy agencies, and said the main opposition party suffered a defeat in the elections due to the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, for carrying forward its agenda in India.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai organised by the Congress on the occasion of Constitution Day, Ketkar on Wednesday claimed that the CIA and the Mossad, the spy agencies of the United States and Israel respectively, had plotted the defeat of the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In response to Ketkar's remarks, Patra said, "Neither the CIA nor the Mossad makes the BJP win. It is the people who make the BJP win. Those who get gas cylinders and housing, as well as the poor, farmers, women and youth, make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win." Claiming the ISI was responsible for the Congress' loss in the polls, Patra remarked, "If you will work on the ISI’s blueprint, seek to reconstruct the Babri mosque, oppose Ram temple… If the Congress follows the ISI agenda, how will it progress?" the BJP leader told reporters at the party headquarters.

"Right now, they have secured just six seats. Keep watching what happens in the coming days. They can afford to travel in an auto now (rickshaw), but they will not remain in a position to even ride a scooty," Patra added, taking an apparent dig at the Congress' underwhelming performance in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly polls.