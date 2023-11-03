People safe under strong, nationalist leadership of PM Modi: Naqvi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying he has played a crucial role in keeping people safe amid violence in various parts of the world.

Addressing the "Umang Karigari" event at the Indirapuram Public School, Ghaziabad, he said "peace is the password of progress" and "harmony is the hologram of happiness." "We are lucky that the strong and nationalist leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in keeping people of Bharat safe and secure even amid the ongoing violence in various parts of the world," the former Union minister was quoted as saying in a statement by his office. Stalls of artisans, craftsmen, artists and students were set up at the event showcasing the rich and vibrant traditional arts of different states of the country, he said. PTI ASK MNK MNK MNK