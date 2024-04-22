People see positive factor in me due to their devotion for Lord Ram: BJP's Meerut nominee Arun Govil

Meerut (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) BJP Meerut candidate Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the famous TV serial 'Ramayan', on Monday said people are "seeing a positive factor" in him due to their devotion for the deity.

Speaking to PTI Videos during an interview, Govil said, "PM Modi's brand value and the guarantees given by him are huge" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in Lok Sabha polls.

"Whatever he (Modi) promised in 'Sankalp Patra' was fulfilled. He works on the thought of the nation first," he added.

Asked about his thoughts on the political prospects of opposition INDIA bloc, he said, "I don't have much hope (from them). The work done by the (Central) government is known to the people," he said.

On a question on people's reception of him in his political role, the 'Ramayan' actor said people are "seeing a positive factor in me" due to their devotion for Lord Ram.

He aded that people perform his 'aarti' and shower him with flowers wherever he goes for campaigning.

Asked if Modi holding his first election campaign in Uttar Pradesh at Meerut will make it easier for him to reach out to people, Govil said, "It was not only this time; Modi started his rallies in UP in 2014 and 2019 from Meerut. It will certainly be helpful for me." About the issues he is taking up among people, Govil said, "The people are showing their love for me. They are enthusiastic and not much is needed from me to tell them," he said.

Govil added that after winning the polls, he will resolve the issues of traffic congestion in Meerut, build a sports stadium and airport, apart from addressing other local issues.

Meerut will go to poll in the second phase on April 26. PTI ABN RPA