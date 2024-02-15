People shared ‘harrowing experience’: National SC panel chief after visiting Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Arun Halder said that people of Sandeshkhali shared their ‘harrowing experience’ with members of the panel who visited the place in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders.

Led by Halder, the team members spoke to residents of the area, which is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to SC and other backward communities.

"We spoke to various people who spoke of the harrowing experiences they faced," Halder said after the visit.

He also accused the district administration of non-cooperation.

"When I informed the district administration about our proposed visit, we were asked not to go as the law and order situation there is very fragile. However, we stuck to the decision of paying the visit," Halder told reporters.

He also alleged that the state government did not provide the NSCC team with any logistic support for their visit and local transport was arranged to tour the area.

Protests has been held in Sandeshkhali for the past several days, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The accusations against Sheikh and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. His aide Sibhu Hazra is also at large. PTI dc NN