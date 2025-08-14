People should be reminded of sacrifices made by freedom fighters: Sangma

Shillong, Aug 14 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said India's Independence is hard-earned, and people should always be reminded of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Attending a play on Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of Independence Day at the Assam Rifles auditorium, Sangma said young people should be educated about the lives of freedom fighters and their commitment to the nation.

"Let us draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of Subhas Chandra Bose," he said after the performance.

"Our freedom is hard-earned and we should always be reminded of the sacrifices of our leaders, because of whom we live an independent life today," he added.

The play, titled Rashtraputra, was organised by the Rastriya Jagriti Sansthan in collaboration with the PA Sangma Foundation. It was performed by the theatre group of the Netaji Institute of Skill Development.

The CM said plays could make history more engaging, particularly for youth.

He later felicitated the actors of the play. PTI JOP SOM