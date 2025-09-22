People should embrace Swadeshi products: Delhi CM at 'GST Bachat Utsav'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday appealed to people to embrace Swadeshi products, stressing that they are for the benefit of citizens.

Gupta, along with her ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, participated in the 'GST Bachat Utsav' (GST Savings Festival) at various locations.

While Gupta visited the Totaram Market, a major marketplace in North Delhi's Trinagar, to interact with traders, Sood and Mishra led yatras in Janakpuri and Bhajanpura to celebrate the occasion.

During her visit, Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the implementation of NextGen GST reforms is now yielding tangible benefits across Delhi.

She also placed posters across each shop promoting the message "Make Every Home Swadeshi" and appealed to the public to embrace domestic products.

The chief minister emphasised that this call for Swadeshi is for the benefit of citizens, who have welcomed the initiative with joy.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLA Tilkram Gupta, and other dignitaries attended the event.

All attendees toured the market, interacting with traders and buyers.

During the occasion, the people of Totaram Market showered flowers on them.

"Housewives, traders, consumers, and the general public alike are satisfied. With Diwali approaching, markets are vibrant and enthusiastic, and every individual is expressing heartfelt thanks to Modi for this initiative," she said.

The chief minister stated that these reforms will empower the poor, youth, farmers, women, traders, and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), thereby strengthening the resolve for a self-reliant India. She announced that long-pending GST refunds for traders will be promptly released, providing immediate relief. She described this as a historic gift from the Prime Minister to the nation ahead of Diwali.

Gupta noted that decisions such as zero GST on health and life insurance, and a capped 18 per cent GST rate on vehicles, will directly benefit 1.4 billion citizens. She stressed that this benefit, delivered through GST, will be a significant gift for every family this Diwali, with middle-class households standing to gain the most.

Gupta stressed that Modi has effectively turned this Navratri into a 'Bachat Festival'.

"This is not merely a tax reform, but a revolutionary step towards improving the living standards of 1.4 billion people. It will reduce the financial burden on consumers and further strengthen the nation's economy," she added.

On the first day of Navratri, she vowed to continue serving every citizen of Delhi, day and night.

Minister Kapil Mishra participated in the Thanksgiving Yatra held at Bhajanpura market.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has simplified the lives of crores of people, deserves gratitude. We will ignite the spirit of 'Swadeshi in every home' and make the nation self-reliant," he added.

His cabinet colleague, Ashish Sood, led a yatra in Ekta Market, Shukr Bazaar, Mahavir Enclave Part-3, in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency to inform and educate the traders and local citizens about the GST reforms.

Earlier this month, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, decided to reduce rates on goods and services from 22 September, the first day of Navratri. PTI SLB HIG