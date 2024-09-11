People should evaluate work of my govt, that of previous regimes before casting votes: Soren

Godda (Jharkhand), Sep 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said people should evaluate the work done by his government and that of previous regimes before casting their votes in the assembly elections.

He was speaking at 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) programme in Godda district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 147 projects worth around Rs 358 crore.

"For the upcoming elections, we have full right to seek votes as we have worked for you," the CM said.

"All of you should assess how you were looted for 20 years under the previous regimes and what rights you got in the last four-and-a-half years under this government," he said.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due later this year.

He said his government has launched the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY) which has benefited around 50 lakh women of the state.

"Our opposition alleges that we have launched the scheme for votes. But I know that poor people in villages still take loans from money lenders for small needs, children's education and treatment. In the coming days, the government will ensure that an amount of Rs 1 lakh reach every household so that they do not have to take loans from money lenders," he said.

He said the government has started many programmes to empower rural Jharkhand.

Various schemes have been launched for the poor, students, youth and women in the state, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Soren said that Manipur has been burning for more than a year and the dignity of women is being looted.

"People are forced to migrate but the head of the central government has not visited there even once," he said.

"These people have nothing to do with anyone. Today, they cannot go to Punjab and Haryana because the farmers are against them. They will face defeat in the elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. So, now their eyes are on Jharkhand," he claimed. PTI SAN SAN ACD