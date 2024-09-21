People should feel responsible for their city's cleanliness: Jaipur police commissioner

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph on Saturday said people should feel responsible for the cleanliness of their city as he, along with officers and jawans of the police commissionerate, cleaned the garbage on both sides of the road here from Reserve Police Line to Sindhi Camp bus stand.

The Jaipur police commissioner and others used brooms to clean the roads of the city.

"The aim of the police is to instill trust in the public and to instill a sense of fear in the criminals and it is also our responsibility to contribute in keeping the environment and place around us clean," Joseph said.

People should consider cleanliness as their responsibility, he said.

During the cleanliness drive, the commissioner advised shopkeepers near the Sindhi Camp bus stand to not dump garbage on the road, and asked them to use dustbins regularly. PTI SDA SKY SKY