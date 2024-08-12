People should not strengthen those detrimental to peace, development in J-K: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to support those who were detrimental to peace and development in the Union Territory.

Describing the abrogations of Article 370 and Article 35A as a historic change, he also claimed half the population would have continued to be denied their rights without this move.

"I want to tell the people not to empower or strengthen elements that are detrimental to peace and development," Sinha told PTI Videos in an interview on Sunday.

Sinha was responding to a question about his message to the people in light of criticism from some political parties regarding jailed leader Engineer Rashid's election to Parliament and concerns that it could lead to increased separatism in democratic politics.

"It is true that such elements have reached Parliament. The country knows them and we know them too. I urge voters, who have total freedom in a democracy, to make decisions with national interest in mind," he said.

Rashid was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha following his victory from the Baramulla constituency, where he defeated National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah by more than two lakh votes.

The Independent MP was arrested in a 2017 terror-funding case.

The lieutenant governor further said the administration would take necessary steps to prevent such individuals from advancing in politics.

Sinha also termed the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A as the beginning of a historic era of peace and development.

In 2009, the Narendra Modi government annulled the articles that granted special rights to the-then Jammu and Kashmir state, which was also divided into two Union territories.

"The abrogation of Article 370 was historic. It has begun a new chapter of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. We have tried our best to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir is at the forefront, that every individual's aspirations are fulfilled, and, most importantly, that stability is established here," he said.

The lieutenant governor noted that the administration had achieved significant success in this regard.

"The era of discrimination has completely ended. Marginalised communities such as refugees from (erstwhile) West Pakistan, Valmikis, Dalits, tribals, and particularly women, have been granted their rights. If Article 370 had not been abrogated, more than 50 per cent of the population here would not have received their rightful entitlements," he said. "This is a major transformation." Sinha also took a dig at political leaders who criticised the government on the issue.

"This country runs by the Constitution and my constant expectation from those who have taken an oath to uphold it is that they understand why a new era has begun," he said.

The lieutenant governor also claimed that the administration had made strides in controlling corruption.

"I am not saying that corruption has been entirely eradicated but we have taken significant steps to control it. Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of online services in India and our tax collection has also increased considerably," Sinha said.

He claimed that the pace of work had increased tenfold and the administration was actively working to address the people's issues and aspirations.

"Capital expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir has increased substantially, with work ongoing on roads and other projects worth lakhs of rupees. Rail and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly and further work is underway," he said. PTI AB SZM