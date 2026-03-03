People should promote unity, brotherhood on Holi: Nitin Nabin

Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday took part in Holi festivities in Bihar’s Patna, and urged people to promote unity and brotherhood on the occasion.

Nabin, who arrived here on a two-day visit, attended the Holi Milan programme organised by the party’s Patna Mahanagar unit.

“Holi is the festival that marks the victory of good over evil. People should promote the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood on the occasion of Holi,” he told reporters.

“For me, Holi is incomplete without visiting Bihar. I celebrate Holi here with my family members and party workers,” Nabin said.

Senior state BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other ministers of the NDA government in Bihar, were also present at the event.

Nabin is a five-term MLA from the Bankipur assembly seat in Patna. PTI PKD RBT