People should punish through polls those who use foul language in politics: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sept 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said people should punish through elections those who use foul language in politics, which only degrades the country's political discourse.

Shah also said that the opposition wants to debate on the road instead of any constitutional platform, and that's why the public has kept them on the road.

It was very unfortunate that attempts were being made to make politics personal by abusing people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is only degrading the country's political discourse, Shah said.

"People should punish those who use foul language in politics through elections. Since they don't find an iota of corruption (in governance), they use such foul language. Even Modi ji's late mother was insulted. I will appeal people to punish such politicians through elections," he told Network 18 in an interview on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The home minister said that use of such foul language against the prime minister only weakens the democracy.

Referring to the repeated disruptions of Parliament, he said it is the biggest forum to discuss all issues concerning the country.

"But from the beginning of a session to its end, the opposition only creates chaos through protests, and then say that they don't get time to speak.

"It is not a free-style match. There are rules and regulations under which Parliament functions. One must conduct himself within the limit," he said.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi always tries to strengthen the country's multi-party democratic system and maintain dignity.

"There should be fruitful discussions in Parliament -- on people's issues, national security, welfare issues. But they (opposition) don't want a debate in any constitutional forum but only on the road. That is why people have kept them on the road," he said.

The home minister said that by removing Article 370, Modi has ensured the country's security, stopped terrorism, and sent a message to the world that "Kashmir is ours", and for many centuries, people of the country will remember this step.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Shah said the way terror headquarters in Pakistan were destroyed left the entire world astonished, and this wouldn't have been possible without the resolute will power of the leadership.

He also termed the fight against Covid-19 the biggest success of the Modi government.

"It was possible because of the joint action taken the Centre, states and the people," he said.

On GST reforms, the home minister claimed that there has not been such a tax cut since Independence as the one done by Prime Minister Modi recently.

"For the first time, Modi ji has instilled this confidence in the country's public that if we pay taxes and increase the government's revenue, the government will benefit the public by reducing taxes," Shah said.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi's entire life has been dedicated to the service of the country and its citizens.

Even for small programmes, the meticulous planning done by Modi is a very big thing, Shah said.

"Whatever Modi does, he does it with heart and for the ultimate purpose. Creating a path to reach the ultimate goal through public contact and public mobilisation has left a very deep impact on our minds," he said. PTI ACB ARI