People should remain active no matter the age: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said a person should remain active at all ages and asserted that the notion that there is an age limit for work has no basis.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns here, Dhankhar referred to the Indian philosophy that work is worship. We must continue to work until our last breath.

He said, "The notion that there is an age limit for work has no basis. A person should remain active at all ages”.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat pointed out that recently megastar Amitabh Bachchan had expressed similar sentiments in a recent social media post.

Bachchan on Sunday said his colleagues often ask him why he works even today, a question he doesn't have an answer to other than that it's just another job opportunity.

The 81-year-old said as people have the liberty to draw their conclusions about his professional life, he has the liberty to continue working.

In a post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote: "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it's another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason..." During the recently-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had a spat in the Rajya Sabha over the Chair addressing her as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan".