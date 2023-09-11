People should support MCD in keeping Delhi clean throughout the year: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said that the city, which was beautified for the G20 Summit, should look beautiful throughout the year.

Oberoi said while the MCD will work to keep the city clean, residents should also support the civic body in keeping it clean.

The Mayor also thanked the officers and employees for beautifying the city and making the G20 Leaders' Summit a success.

The two-day G20 Summit concluded on Sunday. The summit was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

"I want to thank the MCD officials and staffer who worked round the clock keeping the national capital clean. I have seen that the MCD staffers were doing their work even during late night hours. I want to thank them for making this summit a success. As we were representing the whole nation, I want to thank Delhiites also for their cooperation with every department," she said.

"The MCD has made the national capital clean and beautiful for G20. We expect the same from the citizens of the national capital," Oberoi said.

"It will be the responsibility of the MCD, its officers and staffers to keep it clean, but the people of Delhi will always have to support us. We want that Delhi should remain clean not only till the G20 summit, but it should look beautiful every year," she added. PTI NIT SKY