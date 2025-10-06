People should unite against jungle raj in Jharkhand: Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday called upon people to unite against the "jungle raj" prevailing in the state, where people are “implicated in false cases” for questioning the dispensation.

Soren, in a post on X, asserted that a new pattern of false cases has been observed in Jharkhand.

“If you raise a question, demand justice, stage dharna, or fight for your fundamental rights, you will be implicated in false cases,” the BJP MLA from Seraikela alleged.

“And if you are not afraid of cases, and if the government is afraid of your voice, then like Surya Hansda, you are ‘silenced’ through a fake encounter,” he claimed.

Hansda, a tribal leader, was killed allegedly in a police encounter in Godda district.

“The people of the state should unite against this ‘jungle raj’ prevailing in the state,” Soren said. PTI BS RBT