People should work selflessly for society: Arunachal's Techi Gubin on getting Padma Shri

Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Arunachal Vikas Parishad president Techi Gubin, who was named for the Padma Shri award on Sunday in recognition of his distinguished contribution to social service, said people should work selflessly for the betterment of society.

Gubin is among 54 recipients named for Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

The 62-year-old retired as the chief architect of Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 and had also served as the director of housing in the state government. He hails from Kebi village in Shi-Yomi district of the northeastern state.

Besides serving as the president of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad, he is the national vice president of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

The soft-spoken social worker, who is presently on tour in West Bengal, said the announcement came as a surprise and that he had not expected the honour.

"I have just received the news from Delhi that my name has been selected for the Padma Shri Award 2026. It is a complete surprise for me. I do not know who recommended my name," Gubin told PTI.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked the Union government, the state government and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

"I have been engaged in social work since childhood. I do not work for money. Whatever I do is to bring happiness to people. I do this work because I enjoy it, and I will continue to serve society as long as I live," he said.

Gubin urged people to work selflessly for the welfare of society.