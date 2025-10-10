People shouldn't hesitate to seek mental health support: Rajasthan health minister

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Friday underlined the importance of mental health and well-being, saying it is as vital as physical health.

Addressing a state-level programme on World Mental Health Day, Khimsar said the government's health schemes would increasingly focus on mental health services.

The state government will work to expand and strengthen mental health facilities, he added.

The minister also highlighted the adverse impact of social media and hectic work routines on mental well-being, and stressed that a proper balance between physical and mental health can help alleviate stress, anxiety and depression.

"Despite limited social acceptance, emotional and behavioural support can reduce depression," Khimsar said, as he urged people not to hesitate in seeking expert help in case of mental disorders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant noted that mental illnesses are often detected late and stressed the need for open discussion on the subject to ensure that individuals remain healthy psychologically.