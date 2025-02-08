People showed faith in BJP, freed Delhi from ‘AAP-da’: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) As BJP stunned the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Delhi polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said voters have given a befitting reply to the ‘AAP-da’ government that had crossed all limits of "corruption, misgovernance and anarchy”.

The BJP on Saturday cleaned out the AAP in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

Sai called his party’s performance a victory of the efforts put in by BJP workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J P Nadda.

In a post on X, Sai wrote, “Delhi ke dil me Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi).” Terming the win historic, he said, “This victory is the victory of the tireless work of the workers under the able guidance of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the national president Jagat Prakash Nadda ji and the unwavering faith of the people in the BJP.” The BJP won or was leading in 48 of the 70 seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 36, and the AAP was way behind with 22, according to the Election Commission website. Among the giants who bit the dust were ex-CM Kejriwal himself, his trusted aide and deputy CM Manish Sisodia as well as Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“Deceit does not last long. The ‘AAP-da’ (disaster) government had crossed all limits of corruption, misgovernance, lies and anarchy in Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to this and made the state AAP-da-free,” Sai said.

PM Modi has been taking care of all sections, considering ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ as the basic mantra, said the CM. This boosted people’s faith in the BJP and the PM. The people of Delhi know very well that development is possible only with the BJP, he said.

"Gratitude to 'devtulya' (god-like) people of Delhi on this massive victory and many congratulations to the BJP workers. 'Chappa Chappa Bhajpa' (BJP in every nook and corner)," he added.