People 'suffering' in Tripura due to mistakes by previous regimes: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday claimed that the people of the northeastern state are suffering because of mistakes committed by the previous dispensations.

"The people who had ruled the state for decades could not demonstrate the level of long-sighted approach which was needed to run a state, triggering several problems", he said after inaugurating Tripura Industries & Trade Fair at Badharghat International fair ground here.

Accusing the previous governments of the mistakes, the chief minister said the state government has been "conceding defeats one after another" in the High Court and Supreme Courts, ostensibly a reference to the ban on appointment of fixed pay employees.

A division bench of the High Court of Tripura (on January 8) ruled against the fixed pay appointment policy adopted by the then Left Front government in 2001.

Saha said the previous dispensation used to claim that Tripura was passing through a "golden era", but the BJP, after coming to power in 2018, found that the Left Front dispensation had left a Rs 13,000 crore debt burden.

"Because of short-sighted, popular policies and mistakes in running the administration effectively, the people are now suffering. We are trying to overcome the situation by adopting various steps", he said.

Claiming that many people want to invest in the northeastern state because of the pro-industry environment, the chief minister said two investor meets were carried out last year to attract investment.

"Bharti Airtel has already laid the foundation stone for setting up a Data Centre with a cost of Rs 200 crore. The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata group to transform iconic Pushpabanta Palace into a luxury hostel," he said.

Saha said Srija Hospitals & Research Institute, an Imphal-based healthcare institution, will invest Rs 900 crore to set up a super-speciality hospital and medical college in the northeastern state.

"The government has been providing subsidies in various segments to attract potential investors. Because of all-out efforts, investors are coming to the northeastern state," he said. PTI PS RG