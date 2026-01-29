People take out rally in Aizawl demanding re investigation of woman's death

Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) Hundreds of people under the aegis of 'Justice for Marina' took to the streets on Thursday, demanding a deeper investigation into the death of Marina Lalchhanchhuahi (26), whose decomposed body was recovered near Mizoram University (MZU) on December 13, barely two weeks after she went missing.

Police named RL Peka (62), a retired government employee, who died last month, allegedly of suicide, as the prime accused in the heinous crime in its investigation.

The protesters claimed that the crime was committed not solely by Peka and that others were likely involved.

The group marched from Vaivakawn in the western part of Aizawl through Chanmari and the Millennium Centre before converging at Vanapa Hall near the state assembly house.

Demonstrators were heard chanting for transparency and cited serious discrepancies and suspicious circumstances surrounding the brutal death of the woman.

They also submitted a formal petition to Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) demanding a thorough investigation and urging the state police to uncover the 'full truth' behind the alleged brutal nature of the crime.

Speaking at the rally, social activist Khawlrinpuii questioned the extreme level of violence used.

She highlighted the unrecognisable state of the victim, raising concerns about potential chemical use and the high likelihood of accomplices being involved in the killing of Marina and her unborn child.

Aizawl SP Zosangliana said that the case will be dragged on for further investigation if there is any clue for involvement of other perpetrators.

So far, the investigation found only Peka as the accused in the murder case, he said.

The highly decomposed body of Marina, a resident of Tanhril in the western outskirts of Aizawl, was recovered near MZU football ground on December 13 following intensive search by police assisted by local volunteers after she went missing from her residence on December 1.

Bone fragments and 8 teeth were also recovered from the site, it said.

Police said that the cause of her death could not be ascertained at the time of recovery as no visible external injuries were found on the body due to the advanced state of decomposition.

An autopsy was conducted, and an unnatural death case was registered, they said.

The investigation revealed that Marina was pregnant and was planning to marry an elderly man believed to be a retired government servant.

On December 16, police summoned suspect RL Peka, a temporary resident of Tanhril, for questioning.

However, the suspect had died in a hospital in Aizawl after allegedly jumping from his house around the same time.

Suspecting Peka's involvement, police inspected his house, seized his mobile phone and car.

Police found bloodstains inside his car and subsequent forensic examination confirmed that it matched Marina's blood.

CCTV footage further showed that Peka's car entered the MZU campus on December 1, the day Marina went missing, and remained there for more than 2 hours.

The investigation also revealed that his mobile phone contained a picture of a pregnancy test kit and Marina's mobile phone number saved under a pseudonym, which was the last number that dialed Marina on December 1.

On January 17, police registered a murder case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vaivakawn police station, naming Peka as the prime accused.

On Tuesday, angry mobs burned an under-construction multiple-storey building of the accused hours after police issued a statement citing they unravelled the murder case and identified the accused..

Suspecting involvement of other accomplices, residents of Tahnril also demanded further investigation into the case.

Tanhril unit Young Mizo Association (YMA) president RS Lalrinsanga said they have demanded that the home department further investigate the case as they suspect more accomplices, who helped Peka to commit the crime. PTI CORR RG