People throng Kolkata streets to greet Modi

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passing through Dum Dum area on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Friday turned into a spontaneous display of public enthusiasm, as thousands of people lined the streets and greeted him with slogans.

The vibrant scenes along the route, from Jessore Road metro station to Dum Dum Central jail ground, the venue of his function and public meeting, bore all the hallmarks of a roadshow, although it was not part of the PM's official itinerary.

Sitting inside the vehicle, Modi was seen waving to the crowd.

Women in saffron saris danced to the beats of drums, while locals captured the moment on their phones.

Bystanders spilt onto the roads to catch a glimpse of the PM, who greeted them with folded hands and waved from his vehicle throughout the stretch.

Party insiders said the turnout exceeded expectations and reflected the visible support on the ground, even though the event was not a formally organised public outreach.

The impromptu scenes unfolded just ahead of Modi's scheduled address at Dum Dum central jail ground, part of a politically significant visit to West Bengal amid escalating verbal duels between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The visit is being seen as a key moment in the BJP's attempt to revive momentum ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls and galvanise its cadre base in the state. PTI PNT MNB