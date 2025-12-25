People throng parks, churches on Christmas across Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Revellers and picnickers turned out in large numbers across West Bengal on Thursday to celebrate Christmas, as a sudden dip in temperature added to the festive cheer.

Large gatherings were seen at churches across the state, with devotees joining special prayers held during the day.

In Kolkata, people thronged popular spots such as Alipur Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Maidan and Eco Park, while picnickers in small and large groups headed to scenic locations to make the most of the day.

With winter vacations underway in schools and colleges, tourist destinations, from seaside resorts like Digha and Mandarmani to the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were packed with visitors.

Kolkata's iconic Park Street, decked out with festive lights and decorations, geared up for a massive evening rush, with restaurants struggling to accommodate diners.

Adequate police arrangements have been made across the state to prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities, an official said. PTI AMR SOM