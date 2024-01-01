People throng Puducherry to usher in new year

Puducherry, Jan 1 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry witnessed a massive influx of people from neighbouring states to ring in the New Year on beach road.

The nearly two-and-a-half kilometre stretch of the beach road was packed to capacity with revelers who burst firecrackers at midnight. Several government buildings and statues on the road were illuminated, while police were deployed in strength to ensure that the celebrations were peaceful.

Police had issued time restrictions for the celebrations and police personnel could be spotted at several parts. Many vehicles from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and a few other states were spotted at the main thoroughfares, given that Puducherry is the preferred destination for New Year parties. Hotels and restaurants saw a large number of customers and held special programmes last night.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and former chief minister V Narayanasamy were among those who greeted the people on New Year's eve.

People visited several shrines including the Manakula Vinayakar temple on Monday to offer their prayers. Special poojas were performed since early morning. People exchanged New Year greetings while French nationals also cheered each other in the French language. PTI Cor SS