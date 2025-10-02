People throng theatres screening 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on day one

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) People thronged Bengaluru theatres showing 'Kantara: Chapter 1' starring Rishab Shetty, on its opening day on Thursday.

The film is a prequel to the 2022 hit 'Kantara', whose storyline revolved around folklore.

A section of people who watched the film on the first day hoped the film would get awards.

Nandeesh from Vasanthapura said the film has the potential to win all the big awards.

Rajesh from Konanakunte, who watched the movie, termed it as "pride of Karnataka".

The movie, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, was released in several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. PTI GMS ADB