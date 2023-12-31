People throng tourist hotspots of Bengal on last day of year

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) People from all walks of life made a beeline to various tourist destinations in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday to make the most of the last day of the year.

Tourist hotspots such as Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Nicco Park, Science City and Eco Park in the eastern metropolis saw "heavier-than-usual" footfall since morning, although the numbers were not immediately available, officials said.

The coastal towns of Digha, Mandarmani and Tajpur in Purba Medinipur district and Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas also saw visitors enjoying a bath in the sea or relaxing by the beaches.

The hill stations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong also witnessed a heavy rush as people thronged the Himalayan towns to enjoy the chilly weather.

Kolkata Police said traffic on the roads was manageable in the morning hours but they anticipated more rush as the day progressed.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed across the eastern metropolis to manage traffic, an official said.

Buses connecting the tourist hotspots in the city were chock-a-block.

Another official of the neighbouring Bidhannagar Police said there was heavy traffic in tourist destinations under their jurisdiction but necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth flow. PTI BSM ACD