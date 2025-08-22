People to decide whether Congress returns to power or not: Okram Ibobi Singh

Imphal, Aug 22 (PTI) Manipur CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Friday said that whether Congress returns to power in any part of the country is to be decided by the people and not by a handful of leaders and workers of the BJP.

Singh made the statement at the sidelines of the 9th death anniversary observation of former chief minister Rishang Keishing held at Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

Replying to media queries on BJP's campaign of "Congress Mukt Bharat", Singh told reporters, "In a democracy where freedom of expression exists, anyone, including the BJP, can say what comes to their mind. However, the BJP is not going to decide whether Congress returns to power or not. To us Congress, whether we return to power in Manipur or any other part of the country has to be decided by the people and not by a handful of BJP leaders." The former three-time chief minister said, "that during the last parliamentary elections in the state, Congress won the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. That was decided by the people and not by the BJP. The saffron party should not forget that." Singh also lauded Rishang Keishing for being a visionary and liberal leader who believed in the integrity of the state.

He said, "Keishing believed that the integrity of Manipur cannot be compromised or broken under any circumstances.

Earlier, during the observation programme at Congress Bhavan, Congress leaders, including state unit president K Meghachandra, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Keishing.