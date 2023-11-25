People to vote for 'double-engine' govt in Rajasthan, says BJP's Satish Poonia

Jaipur: BJP leader Satish Poonia said the people will vote for a "double-engine" government in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are underway for 199 seats on Saturday.

The change that was ushered in the country in 2014 when Narendra Modi became prime minister is continuing.

He added that Modi remains the most liked leader.

"I believe that people will vote for a double-engine government that is needed in Rajasthan," Poonia told PTI in Jaipur.

"There are issues such as poor law and order, crimes against women, paper leaks, on which people gave reactions," he said.

BJP leaders use the term "double-engine" government when their party is in power both in the state and at the Centre.

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies began at 7 am. Elections in the Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district have been postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.