People understood govt’s stand on India-Pak Asia Cup match: Ashish Shelar

Nagpur: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday said that the people of the country have completely understood the Central government's decision to allow India to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, as it was an international tournament and not a tour of the two countries.

The Indian cricket team registered a stunning victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the match held in Dubai on Sunday, even as opposition parties called for a boycott and criticised the BJP-led Union government for allowing the contest.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Shelar criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party organised protests against the match in different parts of the country, saying his stand was illogical.

"I think that the people of India completely understood the Central government's decision. This was not an India-Pakistan tour. The Indian government won't propose such a bilateral tournament, nor accept a proposal for the same. Sunday's match was a part of an international tournament, and the people of India did not object to the country's participation," he said.

The minister further said that the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply through 'Operation Sindoor', and the Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to those who were part of the military action.

Uddhav Thackeray's stand that India should not play in an international tournament was illogical, said Shelar, who is also the BCCI's representative on the Asia Cricket Council Board.

Shiv Sena (UBT) organised protests in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu, while Aam Aadmi Party members staged a demonstration in Delhi demanding a boycott of the match on Sunday.