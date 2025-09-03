People understood only BJP can ensure development in Tripura, claims CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the people have understood that the BJP is the only party which can develop the northeastern state.

While speaking at a programme to mark the joining of 610 people of 200 families to the party fold in Gomati district's Killa, Saha said he went to Asharambari in Khowai district to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which is very popular.

"During a 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in Asharambari, our workers were attacked. We are ready to sacrifice ourselves for the country, and whenever our workers are attacked, the party stands firmly with them," he said.

"People have understood that the BJP is the only party that can develop the state or the country. No other party can. The CPI(M) and the Congress have only used the indigenous people for vote bank politics," he claimed.

Saha said that the BJP does not want politics of murder, terror, and violence, which was "common" during the 35 years of CPI(M)-Congress rule.

"The BJP does not believe in dirty politics. People have witnessed the politics of the CPI(M) and the Congress. We do not believe in violence. People want peace. However, to ensure peace, strength and power are necessary, and if required, we are ready to use them," he said.

The chief minister also criticised communists for allegedly not giving due respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram for his contributions to the development of the state.

"We have given due respect to the Manikya dynasty in Tripura. Maharaja Bir Bikram worked tirelessly for the welfare and development of Tripura, starting with the establishment of schools, colleges, markets, and numerous other institutions. CPI(M) never gave them any respect," he claimed.

Saha added, "Since 2014, Modi has been working for the development of the Janajati (tribal) people. The BJP knows how to ensure development and respect the Janajati community. Unity is necessary for the development of the state." PTI PS BDC