People voted against corruption in Delhi: Haryana ministers

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana ministers on Sunday attributed the BJP's win in the Delhi assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pro-people" policies, and said the people of Delhi have voted against "corruption" and "misgovernance".

Calling it a triumph of 'seva' (service), 'sushasan' (good governance) and 'jankalyankari nitiyan' (public welfare policies), Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the election results reflect the unwavering support of the people for the BJP.

The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday, while the AAP secured victories from 22 seats and the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the people of Delhi did not believe in false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party and have completely rejected Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

"This victory reflects the unwavering trust of the people in the BJP and is a win for Prime Minister Modi's developmental policies. The people of Delhi have rejected corruption, misgovernance, and deceitful politics, choosing progress instead," Dhanda said.

He further said the BJP has always worked with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and the people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in this vision by electing the BJP with an overwhelming majority.

Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma recalled that in 2020, AAP national convener Kejriwal had declared that if he failed to clean the Yamuna, the people of Delhi should not vote for him and today, the people of Delhi have upheld their promise, he said.

Sharma alleged that by fighting the elections using every possible tactic -- "persuasion, money, force, and deception" - Kejriwal tried to damage the brotherhood between Delhi and Haryana. However, the people of Delhi understood his tricks and gave a strong response".

The Haryana minister said "the people of Delhi realised how Kejriwal had blocked the benefits of Centre's welfare schemes from reaching lakhs of families. This made it clear that Kejriwal had no interest in Delhi's development or the welfare of the common people".

"With a double-engine government now, Delhi's development will accelerate, and the common man will fully benefit from both the central and state government's policies," he said.

Public Works and Public Health Engineering, Minister, Ranbir Singh Gangwa said it is a victory for the development vision of PM Modi, Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The minister criticised Kejriwal and AAP leaders for "misleading the public with various propaganda tactics during the elections".

"However, this time, the people of Delhi did not fall for their false promises. Instead, they have placed their trust in the BJP," he said adding "just like in Haryana, the double-engine government in Delhi will steer its development in a new direction". PTI SUN DV DV