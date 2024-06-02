People voted for 'Modi's guarantee', NDA will win 400 seats: Tripura BJP chief

Agartala, Jun 2 (PTI) People have voted for "Modi's guarantee", and this will ensure 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA on June 4, the party's Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee claimed on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharjee claimed the opposition bloc INDIA will be defeated in the elections as it had no promise or programme for the people.

"Almost all the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA. My prediction is that the NDA will cross the 400–mark target set by PM Narendra Modi," he told reporters.

"The opposition bloc has no programme for the people. They will be defeated in the elections," he said, adding that several opposition leaders were sent to jail because of corruption, while the remaining were waiting for the same fate after June 4.

Former CM Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) said it was better to wait for the actual results.

"They have conducted exit polls and presented those before the people. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc after a meeting said it will win close to 300 seats based on reports from various states. Let's wait for June 4," he said.

Senior Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy said that exit polls have often failed to predict the actual outcomes of elections.

"In 2004, there was no indication that the Congress was returning to power but it had happened. Therefore, I will not make any comment on the exit polls, but the Congress is hopeful that the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Delhi," he said. PTI PS SOM