People waiting to give Bihar like mandate for NDA in Karnataka, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday said "Congress-mukt Karnataka" (Congress free Karnataka) was good for the state, and the people here are waiting to give NDA, the mandate similar to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
Targeting the Congress in the state for constant power tussle, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, reiterated allegations of "horse-trading" between the factions, within the ruling party, amid speculation about CM change.
"Congress mukta Karnataka is good, this wretched Congress should go, it has gone from most parts of the country. People are ready to give the mandate similar to Bihar in Karnataka. People of the state are ready to press the button. They are waiting for the election," Ashoka told reporters in response to a question, whether Siddaramaiah continuing as CM or Shivakumar taking over the post was good for BJP.
To a question if BJP MLAs are being lured by Congress leaders, Ashoka asked, "who will go to a party that is dying? No one will go....After the Bihar elections, the Congress and its government has become completely weak." Replying to a question if any section of Congress MLAs contacted BJP, Ashoka said, there is no situation and the need for BJP to join hands with any possible rebel Congress factions, to form an alternative government in the state.
"We will form the government with the mandate of the people. BJP and JD(S) will go together in upcoming elections and get more than 170 seats in Karnataka. The results NDA got in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, similar results will be seen in Karnataka," he said.
Noting that earlier reporters in the media said that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had ten to twelve MLAs on his side, but suddenly, that number has become seventy, Ashoka said, this means the purchase of MLAs might have taken place, horse trading has started in the Congress.
"He (Shivakumar) had even gone to get signatures from MLAs who are in jail (in his favour). Seeing all this, CM Siddaramaiah is upset. The one who used to say he would be CM for five years, will present the next budget too, has now changed his tune to say he will listen to what the high command says," he said.
Alleging 'horse-trading' between factions within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Sunday claimed that Rs 50 crore, a flat and a car were being offered to MLAs to win them over. PTI KSU ADB