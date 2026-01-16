People waiting to oust DMK govt: AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to vore out the "anti-people" DMK government in the upcoming assembly elections.

Ahead of the 109th birth anniversary of party founder M G Ramachandran (MGR), which falls on January 17, Palaniswami, in a letter to party cadres, said although both MGR and former CM J Jayalalithaa are no longer alive, the party must prove that it remains invincible.

"The only movement working for the people of Tamil Nadu is the AIADMK started by MGR." Claiming that voters are eager for a change, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said, "The voters of Tamil Nadu are waiting to oust the current anti-people, dynastic government and reinstate the great movement of MGR and AMMA (as Jayalalithaa is fondly called). On this day, let us take a pledge to engage in the great task of restoring the golden rule of our leaders to Tamil Nadu." He said political opponents may attempt to weaken the party, but stressed that it is the collective responsibility of cadres to thwart such efforts and deliver good governance to the people.

"In this journey, the hard work and enthusiasm of every party cadre is indispensable. I will always stand by your efforts," he added.

Paying rich tributes to MGR, Palaniswami said, "though he was no longer alive, he lives on in the hearts of the people." He recalled that MGR founded the AIADMK to uphold justice and empower Tamils, and used his films and songs to spread revolutionary ideas and promote social reform.

"... MGR was a man of action who fulfilled his promises. His landmark initiatives include the nutritious noon meal scheme, reservation for women in local bodies," Palaniswami added.