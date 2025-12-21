People want constructive work, only criticism won't work: Ashok Chavan on poll outcome

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) In a dig at the opposition, BJP MP Ashok Chavan on Sunday said the outcome of local body polls showed that people support only constructive work and reject criticism.

"People have shown that they want constructive work; only criticism will not work. They voted for us (BJP-led Mahayuti) as the state and Central governments are working aggressively to ensure development, Chavan told reporters.

A former chief minister and Congress veteran from Nanded district, Chavan, had crossed over to the BJP early this year.

He was speaking to reporters after the BJP-led Mahayuti dominated the results of the 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

"In Nanded, the BJP has bagged three municipal councils in the district along with the other two. We will see what has happened in other places where respective MLAs are responsible (for poll strategy). We will convene a review meeting,” Chavan said.

He said the poll outcome will have a bearing on the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations scheduled next month.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the BJP has set a record in local body polls with 48 per cent of councillors winning on the party symbol, and its candidates elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils.

He attributed the Mahayuti alliance's success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections to the BJP organisation and development agenda of the government.

"48 per cent councillors have been elected on the BJP symbol, which is a record. The BJP has created another record with 3,300 councillors being elected from the party", he added. PTI AW NSK