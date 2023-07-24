People want the contents of red diary, why is Cong govt panicking: Rajasthan BJP leader Poonia

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia on Monday asked why was the Congress government "panicking" over the red diary which ex-minister Rajendra Gudha wanted to introduce in the House.

Advertisment

Sacked minister Gudha was suspended from the state assembly Monday after it saw unruly scenes -- including pushing and shoving -- over a "red diary", which he claimed held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government.

The House was adjourned thrice during the day, and at one point Gudha was forced out by marshals. BJP MLAs stormed the Well of the House repeatedly, brandishing their own "symbolic" red diaries. Gudha waved the diary he had brought to the House and later said it was snatched from him.

BJP leader Poonia said people of Rajasthan as well as of the whole country was curious to know the contents of that red diary.

Advertisment

"People of the country want to know what is there in the red diary and why the government is panicking," he said told reporters.

The former BJP state president accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the promise of loan waiver for farmers. He alleged that corruption and unemployment in Rajasthan were at their peak under the Congress rule.

He also claimed that crime against women has increased in the state. PTI SDA NSD NSD