People want to join the discussion, they are demanding translation: Linguist Peggy Mohan

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Linguist and author Peggy Mohan said that Indians have started demanding translation of English into their regional languages, as they want to join in on "important discussions".

Speaking at "Bhashavaad: National Translation Conference" by Ashoka University's Centre for Translation and New India Foundation at India International Centre on Friday, Mohan said that it is a very "luminous moment in India" where translation is going to "start connecting us".

"It occurred to me that it’s the most exciting thing that’s happening right now, I feel this particular year is the year of translation. It’s all around me," the author of "Father Tongue, Motherland" said.

She explained that people earlier were aware that they had so many languages and it occurred to them that to have all substantive discussions they need English and have to leave the other languages behind. There was, however, a mere thought that maybe they could translate English into those languages.

This year, Mohan said, there is an increase in demand for translations but it is not happening from the government or the publishers.

"The demand is coming from the public and I am getting a strong feeling that the people in India who don't feel completely happy reading English understand that interesting things are being discussed and they are not being discussed in their languages and they want to join the conversation.

"So it is a very, very special movement when translation is being demanded, not thrust upon people," the writer said.

Mohan added that till now if one wanted to talk about science, technology, international politics or philosophy - "very serious things" - they need to learn English.

"A large number of people were left out of the discussion and suddenly I think the moment has come they have said that we want to talk about it but will be damned if we're going to learn English just to know what you are saying," the author of "Wanderers, Kings, Merchants" said.

She added that an entire subcontinent of people is "beginning to demand participation in important discussions".

The two-day conference brought together leading translators, writers, publishers, and scholars to reflect on the practice, politics, economics, and future of translation in India.

The conference was attended leading names in the field of literature including Rana Safvi, Jerry Pinto, Tridip Suhrud, Ritu Menon, A Revathi, Supriya Chaudhuri, Sana Goyal, Deepa Bhasthi, and Urvashi Butalia.